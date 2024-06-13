OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OCCIO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

