Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Up 3.3%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.96 and last traded at C$9.89. 102,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 164,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 target price on Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$177.30 million during the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3406593 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Obsidian Energy

In other Obsidian Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$231,112.00. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

