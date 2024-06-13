NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Announces — Dividend of $0.54

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NXG traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,464. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

