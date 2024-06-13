NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $1,200.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $125.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $126.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 498,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 498,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total transaction of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,870 shares of company stock worth $230,147,038 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

