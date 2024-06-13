Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.39

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 93739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
