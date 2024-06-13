NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives $51.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.
In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after purchasing an additional 187,619 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,402,000 after acquiring an additional 211,296 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,341,000 after acquiring an additional 562,548 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,636,000 after acquiring an additional 158,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 208,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
