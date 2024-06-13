NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives $51.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,049,000 after purchasing an additional 187,619 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,402,000 after acquiring an additional 211,296 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,341,000 after acquiring an additional 562,548 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,636,000 after acquiring an additional 158,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 208,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

