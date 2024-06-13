NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) Trading Down 0.9%

NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 29,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,087,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

NewGenIvf Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22.

NewGenIvf Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewGenIvf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewGenIvf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.