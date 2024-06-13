New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock Price Down 9.8%

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Free Report) fell 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

New Peoples Bankshares Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

