Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 10,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 92,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, MaxSimil, and NurturMe brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.