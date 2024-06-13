Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 34,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 12,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Price Performance
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neo Performance Materials
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.