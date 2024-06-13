Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 34,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 12,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

