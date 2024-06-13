nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Pierre Naude Sells 14,101 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Pierre Naude sold 15,242 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $466,862.46.

On Monday, April 8th, Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $375,894.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $31.34. 615,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,300. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -100.84, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 145.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

