Myria (MYRIA) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Myria has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Myria token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Myria

Myria’s genesis date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 19,541,730,816 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00470901 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,592,533.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

