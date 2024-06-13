Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.70. 790,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,965,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

