MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $105.31 million and $2.90 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About MovieBloc
MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
