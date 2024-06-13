Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NERV opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.13.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.