Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
