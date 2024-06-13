MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.10

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 1450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.96.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 3.35.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

