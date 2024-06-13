Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $101.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,196,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,800,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,002,000 after buying an additional 1,962,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after buying an additional 1,921,497 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,386,924 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $94.52 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

