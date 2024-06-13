Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Shares Up 7.2%

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.05). 2,965,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,751,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

Metals Exploration Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.91. The stock has a market cap of £87.78 million, a P/E ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.71.

About Metals Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mining and processing properties in the Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of Manila. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.