Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Meritage Homes has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $21.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $170.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $189.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.41 and a 200 day moving average of $164.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

