Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research firms recently commented on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $30.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

