Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $130.20 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $133.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $329.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,390,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.