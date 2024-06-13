Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.22%.
Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,390,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.