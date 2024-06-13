Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $22.48.
About Merchants Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merchants Bancorp
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.