Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MBINN opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

