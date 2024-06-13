MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Compass Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Compass Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1,121.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 5.2% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded up $19.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,599.34. The stock had a trading volume of 283,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,657. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,578.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,607.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

