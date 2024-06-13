MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIAGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the May 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MediaCo Trading Up 37.1 %

MDIA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 7,887,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,125. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.34. MediaCo has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corp Emmis sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $50,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

