MayTech Global Investments LLC Reduces Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

MayTech Global Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies comprises about 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.
Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies
In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE TTE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.32. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
