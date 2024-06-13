Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Macy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 642.00 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $273,709.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $273,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

