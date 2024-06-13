Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Short Interest Update

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LYT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 70,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

