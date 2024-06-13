Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.99

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 168518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. Eight Capital upgraded Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.13.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Kanellitsas bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,500.00. In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jinhee Magie acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. Also, Director John Kanellitsas acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,611 shares of company stock worth $248,678. Corporate insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

