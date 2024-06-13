Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $156.63

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $156.63 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,303,137 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,269,528.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00404364 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

