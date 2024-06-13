Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $172.71 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $172.71 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00001814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001024 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000792 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

