Lisk (LSK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.36 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $178.83 million and $5.36 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00001843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars.

