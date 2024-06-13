LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.50.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
LGI Homes stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.91.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
