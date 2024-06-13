LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.17

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 368928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth about $662,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 334,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

