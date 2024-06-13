Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 300.6% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 8,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $17.06.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1046 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
