Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 300.6% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 8,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1046 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

