Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 8,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 29,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

