Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.
About Land Securities Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Land Securities Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.