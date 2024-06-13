Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 523,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 404,796 shares.The stock last traded at $14.72 and had previously closed at $13.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KYTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYTX

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($12.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kyverna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,968,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.