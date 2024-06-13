KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,664,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $44,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. 14,113,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,445,674. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

