Komodo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.83 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $52.06 million and $1.83 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00034618 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,035,721 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

