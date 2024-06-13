Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the May 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of KPRX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 116,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.40.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Research analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
