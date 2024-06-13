Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the May 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of KPRX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 116,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Research analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPRX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 8.76% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

