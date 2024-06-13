Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Director Erin Parsons Acquires 5,260 Shares

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) Director Erin Parsons bought 5,260 shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,668.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %
KPRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.84. 99,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,408. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($2.16). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
