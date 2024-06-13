Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 633.3% in May

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kion Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KIGRY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. 12,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Increases Dividend

Kion Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1179 per share. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.28%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

