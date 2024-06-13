Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Up 633.3% in May

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Kion Group Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of KIGRY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. 12,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $13.91.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
