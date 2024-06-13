Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ KC opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $725.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.03. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

