Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

KFRC stock opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. Kforce has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 3.78%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

