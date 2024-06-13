Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Key Tronic stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a PE ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.45. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

