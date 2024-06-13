Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.47

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 1490533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Kering Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61.

Kering Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

