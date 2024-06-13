JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $216,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,569,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,727,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,780,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $70,077,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 41,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,684,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,954. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.02 and a 200-day moving average of $182.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $549.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

