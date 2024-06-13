Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.80 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PWSC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $22.80 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,154,491.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $72,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,154,491.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $67,827.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,198.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,454. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

