iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.77

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.77 and last traded at $103.67, with a volume of 201344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.24.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

