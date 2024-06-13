iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,484 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 2.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.60. The company had a trading volume of 655,115 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.